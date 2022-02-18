SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

