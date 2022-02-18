Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,407.01. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,536.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,516.76. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

