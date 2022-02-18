StaFi Tops One Day Volume of $6.45 Million (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and $6.45 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00217950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00423503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

