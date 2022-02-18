Standard Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 3.2% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $102,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $57.51. 45,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,588. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.