Stanley Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for 1.9% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aramark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 290.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

