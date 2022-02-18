State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of STFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,536. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,266,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 166,705 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,718,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 582,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 268,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.