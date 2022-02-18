Steel Canyon Capital LLC Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for 2.0% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,340,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.88. 3,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

