Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,931. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

