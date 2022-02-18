Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.14. 31,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,061. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

