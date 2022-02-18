Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.