Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 20,498 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 868 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

IDV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.74. 988,976 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

