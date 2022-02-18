StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atento in the third quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.