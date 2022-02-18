StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.