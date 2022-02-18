StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CYD stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
