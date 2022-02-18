StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

