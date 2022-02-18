StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
