StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.