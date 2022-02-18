StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $297.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.