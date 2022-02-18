StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
INS opened at $40.15 on Monday. CoreCard has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.