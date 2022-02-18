StockNews.com Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PRTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 763,188 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

