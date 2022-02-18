Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.96. 138,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,069. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

