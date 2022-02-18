Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 493 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. 3,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.