Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,104. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

