Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $251.97. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,473. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

