Stokes Family Office LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $71.51. 11,571,514 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07.

