Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 343 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,997,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.12.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $195.62. 69,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

