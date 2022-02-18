Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 57.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 9.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $199.74. 2,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,200 ($43.30) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

