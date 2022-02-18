Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.80 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.78. The company had a trading volume of 309,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

