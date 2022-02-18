Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 239,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,006,264. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

