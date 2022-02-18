Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IBML traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 14,893 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.