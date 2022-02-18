Stony Point Capital LLC Acquires 234,113 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Purple Innovation comprises approximately 2.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,243,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 25,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,204. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $390.19 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.