Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,207. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

