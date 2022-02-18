Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)
