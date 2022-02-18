Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 million, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

