Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.58.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.