Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 97,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,273. Sunrun has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 94.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

