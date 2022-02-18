Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $97,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 715,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 18,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,550. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,500 over the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

