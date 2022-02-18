Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 223,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,228. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

