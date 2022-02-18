Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Reduces Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. 87,560,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

