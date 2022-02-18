Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes $40.15 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,153,000. Logitech International comprises 9.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Logitech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 6,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,405. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

