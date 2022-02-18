Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes $9.18 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000.

RSX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 361,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,352. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

