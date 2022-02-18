Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Makes New Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. ArcelorMittal makes up approximately 0.7% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. 63,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.