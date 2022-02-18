Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

