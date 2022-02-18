Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $6,452,186.18 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. 2,034,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,921. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

