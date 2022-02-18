T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 184,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

