T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.
T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 100,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
