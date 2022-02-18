Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBLA. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,873. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

