Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 5.0% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,767. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

