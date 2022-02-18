Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.68. 379,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $568.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

