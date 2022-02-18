Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires 680,604 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 310.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,604 shares during the period. iTeos Therapeutics comprises 5.0% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.56% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.58. 336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,817. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,081,562. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.