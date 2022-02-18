Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,247. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.