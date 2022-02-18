Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,247. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

