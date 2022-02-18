Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 98,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,403. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,203,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.